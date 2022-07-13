RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CALIF. — Sweegen introduced Bestevia LQ, a collection of liquid stevia-based sweeteners, at IFT FIRST, the Institute of Food Technologists’ meeting and exposition taking place July 10-13 in Chicago. The sweeteners are designed to reduce sugar in applications like carbonated soft drinks, confectionery items, liquid sweeteners, dessert toppings and concentrated fruit/flavored syrup.

The sweeteners overcome solubility challenges, increase product stability, are easy to measure out accurately, and are easy to handle in the lab and factory environment, according to the Rancho Santa Margarita-based company.

Companies that have factories that do not work with stevia in powder form may use Bestevia.LQ said Casey McCormick, head of global innovation for Sweegen. Some confectionery plants are not able to use water to dispense stevia in powdered form, but they may use stevia in liquid form. He added the solubility should allow quick-service restaurants to use flavored syrups containing Bestevia LQ.

Bestevia LQ Platinum meets the regulatory requirements for countries in North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. Bestevia LQ Gold meets the regulatory requirements for Europe.