COLLEGEDALE, TENN. — Roger Olmstead has been named national sales manager for foodservice at McKee Foods Corp. He succeeds Kelley VandeLune, who retired on July 1 after 18 years of leadership.

Mr. Olmstead has been with McKee Foods for more than 22 years, most recently as business development manager representing the foodservice and vending channels. Earlier he was a regional sales executive for the Fieldstone Bakery foodservice and Little Debbie vending products in the Upper Midwest. He began his career at McKee in August 1999 as a district sales representative.

Mr. VandeLune started his career with McKee Foods in 2004 and was instrumental in the creation of the Fieldstone Bakery brand in 2007. Prior to McKee Foods, he was with Dean Foods, Nabisco and Brian Foods in both retail and foodservice roles.