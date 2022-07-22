GORINCHEM, THE NETHERLANDS — Corbion announced the opening of a customer support and innovation center in Singapore. The company said the laboratory was designed with capability in food preservation across multiple categories, including meat, sauces, dressings and condiments, baked foods, refrigerated foods, beverages, and confectionery.

“At Corbion, we are committed to redefining what state-of-the-art preservation solutions can accomplish,” said Edwin Bontenbal, senior director of Asia-Pacific business development. “With this expansion, we can now better collaborate in the Asia/Pacific region and deliver a higher level of customer-driven solutions.”

According to the company, the 1,150-square-foot lab was built to facilitate micro-studies for spoilage and food safety and chemical, physical, and sensory analysis of its products.

“In this space, Corbion scientists will also have the ability to mimic most relevant food systems, as well as packaging and tropical storage conditions,” the company said. “A multi-functional area was also included to enable employees and customers to collaborate across departments, including marketing, regulatory, and business development.”