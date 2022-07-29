WASHINGTON — The American Bakers Association announced on July 28 that it has formally opened its search for a new president and chief executive officer to replace Robb MacKie. The ABA announced in June that Mr. MacKie would be stepping down at the end of the year to “focus on family full time.”

The ABA said it is partnering with executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles to find its next leader. The search will be led by a search committee chaired by Cordia Harrington, chair of the ABA board and CEO of The Bakery Cos.

“Heidrick & Struggles provides senior-level executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services,” the ABA said. “They serve more than 70% of the Fortune 1000, with clients in virtually every industry and sector around the globe. Further, Heidrick has a proven track-record in placing CEOs in food manufacturing and related industry association searches.”

Mr. MacKie joined the ABA in 1995 as vice president of government relations. Over the next 11 years he worked to increase the organization’s profile and effectiveness in Washington policy circles as an advocate and spokesperson for the ABA. He also worked as a liaison with the ABA’s Human Resources, Safety, Fleet and Distribution, Legal and Executive Leadership Development Committees. He has been president and CEO since 2006.