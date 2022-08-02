SOUTHAMPTON, NY. — Tate’s Bake Shop has introduced pumpkin spice cookies, a new seasonal, limited-edition flavor featuring creamy white chocolate chips.

“Consumers’ enthusiasm for pumpkin spice shows no sign of slowing down, and Tate’s Bake Shop is excited to debut our crispy cookie twist on this classic fall trend,” said Lauren Sella, chief marketing officer of Tate’s Bake Shop. “We remain committed to expanding our portfolio to meet the evolving tastes of our customers, and our pumpkin spice cookies are sure to delight this fall season.”

Tate’s pumpkin spice cookies are certified kosher.

The new cookies are available beginning this month at a suggested retail price of $5.99 for a 7-oz bag.