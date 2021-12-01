SOUTHAMPTON, NY. — Tate’s Bake Shop, a business owned by Mondelez International, Inc., has introduced a new line of cookies that is certified vegan and kosher. The new cookies are available in two varieties: chocolate chip and vanilla maple.

“As a brand that is committed to delighting its consumers with delicious new treats, we are very excited to be launching a vegan variety of our cookies,” said Lauren Sella, chief marketing officer of Tate’s Bake Shop. “Tate’s remains committed to providing uncompromising craft-baked quality with all products while meeting the evolving tastes of our customers. After launching our gluten-free cookies more than a decade ago, we look forward to introducing our vegan cookies and continuing to grow with our customers’ changing lifestyles. We hope that Tate’s premium vegan cookies will appeal to the many incorporating plant-based foods into their choices.”

The cookies are available on www.tatesbakeshop.com, Amazon and in select regional grocery stores. The cookies will begin rolling out to Whole Foods Market stores later this month.