CHICAGO — Ferrara, a related company of the Ferrero Group, announced a limited-edition Keebler cookie combining two activities that often bring families together — snacking and gaming — with its launch of Mario Kart Fudge Stripes Rocky Road cookies.

The new cookie is an innovation based on Keebler’s Fudge Stripes cookies with a chocolate and almond flavored shortbread, topped with a marshmallow flavored fudge drizzle to create a rocky road taste. The cookies feature designs to mimic the Super Star and Lightening power-up shapes that are well-known to Mario Kart players.

“For decades, both Keebler and Nintendo have been at the center of countless family memories,” said Alicia Mosley, vice president of marketing at Keebler. “And, through the Mario Kart Fudge Stripes Rocky Road cookies, we’re hoping to ‘power up’ the Elfin magic that happens when families come together.”

Mario Kart Fudge Stripes Cookies are available exclusively at Walmart starting in mid-August, and available nationwide my mid-September for a suggested retail price of $3.19 to $4.57 per 9.7-oz pack.