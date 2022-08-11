DUBLIN, OHIO — Having established a breakfast program in the United States, executives of Wendy’s turned north in the second quarter ended July 3.

“We are thrilled by the customer and franchisee excitement around our breakfast launch in Canada,” said Todd Penegor, president and chief executive officer of Wendy’s, in an Aug. 10 earnings call. “The daypart met our expectations for the quarter despite overall category pressures and increased competition. We are confident that the addition of this daypart will drive Canadian franchise profitability to new heights.”

In the United States, Wendy’s continues to expect breakfast sales to increase about 10% this year, supported by the launch of french toast sticks.

“I think that's going to be a great add-on,” Mr. Penegor said. “We also think that actually brings in more families and kids, which we haven't had to date.”

Wendy’s rolled out its breakfast menu in the United States in 2020.

Same-store sales at Wendy’s in the quarter increased 3.7% globally, including 2.3% in the United States and 15% in international. Systemwide sales of $3.42 billion were up 5.6% from $3.25 billion. US sales increased 3.5% to $3 billion. International sales rose 23% to $419 million from $354 million.

“This was driven by another outstanding quarter in Canada due in part to our breakfast launch and outperformance across our Latin America and Caribbean region and our largest markets in Asia Pacific,” Mr. Penegor said.

Net income of $48.2 million, or 23¢ per share on the common stock, was down 27% from $65.7 million, or 30¢ per share, in the previous year’s second quarter. The decrease primarily resulted from an operating profit decrease and higher interest expense as a result of the company’s debt raise completed in the first quarter.

Second-quarter revenues of $537.8 million were up 9% from $493.3 million. Higher same-store sales and the favorable impact of acquiring 93 franchise-operated restaurants in Florida in the fourth quarter of 2021 drove the increase.

Inflation in the second quarter came in at 19% for commodities and 11% for labor, said Gunther Plosch, chief financial officer.

“We have about 90% of our commodities now locked down,” he said. “Could there be a little bit of volatility? Yes, but again, 90% confirmed. That's why we think the additional 2% pricing action we are taking in the third quarter will be sufficient — to make sure we are reaching our margin guidance for the year.”

Over the six months ended July 3, Wendy’s had net income of $85.6 million, or 40¢ per share on the common stock, which was down 20% from $107.1 million, or 48¢ per share, in the same time of the previous year. Six-month revenues rose nearly 8% to $1.03 billion from $953.5 million.