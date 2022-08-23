PLANO, TEXAS — Stacy’s Pita Chips, a brand of Frito-Lay North America, which is a division of PepsiCo, Inc., is launching a limited-edition sweet pita snack in collaboration with Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA). The Stacy’s Girl Scout Thin Mints Flavored Pita Thins combine the crispy thinness of Stacy’s pita thins with the chocolate-mint flavor of Girl Scout Thin Mint cookies. As part of the collaboration, Stacy’s is pledging $50,000 to GSUSA.

“Stacy’s believes that when women rise, we all rise,” said Rhasheda Boyd, vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay. “And now, we’re expanding this idea by supporting these entrepreneurs in partnership with the Girl Scouts. We always seek to bring more meaning to everyday moments, whether through impactful actions for our community or unexpected and delicious new flavors. Just like our pita chips, this is an artfully crafted partnership that we are thrilled to share with our fans.”

Stacy’s, which is a woman-founded brand, started a grant and membership program in 2017 called Stacy’s Rise Project to connect and support women entrepreneurs. Since then, the company has invested thousands of dollars in women-led businesses.

“Girl Scouts has always encouraged our members to discover their strengths, learn new skills and rise to new challenges — gaining friends and mentors along the way,” said Corby Herschman, director of institutional giving at GSUSA. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Stacy’s Pita Chips, a brand that knows the importance of empowering women entrepreneurs to succeed and thrive.”

The thin mint pita snacks will be available nationwide for a limited time starting in September. Consumers can learn more about the Stacy’s and GSUSA partnership by scanning a QR code on the back of the bag.