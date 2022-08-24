NEW YORK — After soft launching in 2020 at select Los Angeles grocery stores and online, better-for-you bar brand Get Golden has officially commenced its nationwide debut this month. The brand also is debuting a new chocolate sea salt bar, which joins the flagship caramel flavored bar, and a new visual web identity. New York City Ballet dancer Jenelle Manzi, founder and chief executive officer of the company, formulated the base recipe for the bars while at home between shows and rehearsals. The nutrient-dense bars were popular among her fellow dancers, which led to Ms. Manzi pursuing retail expansion, according to the company.

“For many years, I searched for flavorful and satisfying ways to fuel my body before ballet practice or a big show that didn’t require compromising quality ingredients,” Ms. Manzi said. “Over and over again, I found that the available snacks that fit my dietary needs were tasteless and left me feeling unenergized — which, as a professional ballerina, is not an option. Time in the kitchen has always been a relaxing pastime for me, so I started experimenting with whole food ingredients to create my own, truly satisfying snacks. I founded Get Golden for those of us who are on the go — whether that be to ballet rehearsal, the carpool lane, or hiking to the top of a mountain — and are looking for a little extra something between activities.”

Made with nuts, puffed quinoa and a blend of seeds, including sunflower, chia, sesame and pumpkin, both bar flavors are USDA-certified organic, gluten-free, dairy-free and contain no refined sugars. The binding “caramel” ingredient is made with a proprietary blend of turmeric and coconut butter that mimics the taste and texture of traditional caramel, according to the company.

Get Golden will donate 1% of its online sales through 2022 to The Swan Dreams Project, a non-profit helping children access ballet regardless of race or socioeconomic status. The bars are available on the company website and select retailers nationwide.