Michael Gross, outgoing vice president of sales at Mrs. T's Pierogies. SHENANDOAH, PA. — Mrs. T’s Pierogies, a subsidiary of Ateeco, Inc., has promoted Suzanne Kasunich to the role of vice president of sales, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Ms. Kasunich, currently national account manager, will transition to the role as Michael Gross, current vice president of sales, retires from the company.

The company also has announced the hiring of Jessica Rieland as national account manager and Bill Parker as regional sales manager, Mid-Atlantic.

"We look forward to Suzanne, Bill and Jessica transitioning into their new roles and seeing them demonstrate their excellent track records of developing relationships that will continue to serve us and our customers well,” said Tom Twardzik, owner of Ateeco, Inc.

Jessica Rieland, new national account manager at Mrs. T's Pierogies.

Mr. Gross, who has worked with the company for more than eight years, will continue to lead the retail sales team regional managers as he prepares Ms. Kasunich for the transition to her new role.

“It has been an honor to work alongside a talented and dedicated team during my tenure with Mrs. T’s — bringing not only smiles but also delicious pierogies to our customers across the country,” Mr. Gross said. “This is bittersweet news to share with my team and my friends within the industry, but I am excited to spend even more time with my wonderful wife, Patty, and our family.”

Bill Parker, new regional sales manager, Mid-Atlantic, at Mrs. T's Pierogies. Ms. Kasunich received a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Pittsburg and also is a certified CPA. She has spent 35 years in the food industry and has experience in CPG sales management, supply chain, marketing brand management and finance. For the past five years Ms. Kasunich has been with Mrs. T’s.



