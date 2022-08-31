PHILLIPSBURG, KAN. — Ryan Hemingson has joined Amber Wave as vice president of sales.

An experienced executive in the milling and ingredients industry, Mr. Hemingson most recently was vice president of national flour sales for the Mennel Milling Co. and earlier was director of bakery mix sales. Prior to Mennel he spent 23 years at ADM, including time as director of sales, national accounts manager, regional sales manager, commercial manager, general manager, assistant manager and grain merchandiser.

He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration, management and operations at the University of Northern Iowa and a master of business administration degree in accounting and finance at Millikin University.

“Ryan is a proven leader in the industry and will play an integral role in the development of Amber Wave’s commercial efforts,” said Randy Cimorelli, chief executive officer of Amber Wave. “We are thrilled to have him join the leadership team and believe he is a perfect fit as we position ourselves to be a critical supply partner in the wheat protein category.”

Mr. Hemingson added, “I’ve followed the development of Amber Wave since the initial announcement, and I am excited to join the team to help successfully execute on the company’s strategic goals. In my 25 years in the industry, I can’t recall a more needed and vital investment. With the challenges throughout global supply chains, I look forward to providing customers with a domestic solution for their ingredient needs in the baking, pet food and related industries.”

Amber Wave is a renewable fuels manufacturer and is developing

with headquarters in Iowa and production facilities in Kansas. The company expects the start of production of ingredients in the summer of 2023. Amber Wave is a portfolio company of Summit Ag Investors, the investment management arm of Summit Agricultural Group.