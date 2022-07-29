PHILLIPSBURG, KAN. — Summit Ag Investors has announced the rebrand of its portfolio company Summit Sustainable Ingredients, LLC to Amber Wave. The company also announced the hiring of industry veteran Randy Cimorelli as chief executive officer.

Last December, Ames, Iowa-based Amber Wave commenced construction on a large-scale ingredients production facility in Phillipsburg, Kan., where the company had recently acquired Prairie Horizon Agri-Energy. Amber Wave expects operations at the built-out facility to commence in the summer of 2023. The existing renewable fuels facility is being converted to refine the byproducts of ingredient production into advanced biofuel with a lower carbon intensity liquid fuel than traditional biofuels, according to the company.

Mr. Cimorelli joins Amber Wave from food ingredients provider J.M. Swank, where he was CEO. Previously, Mr. Cimorelli has held positions as CEO and president of Mac & Massey Holdings, senior vice president and partner at Batory Foods and strategic adviser to Lentz Milling Co.

“I am excited to join Amber Wave to continue the progress already underway through the efforts of Summit,” Mr. Cimorelli said. “It is a privilege to be part of a team that is so aligned in developing a world-class ingredients business, while also providing a renewable energy solution that will redefine what’s achievable. The market is positioned perfectly for added domestic supply in the wheat protein and plant-based protein segment, especially on the heels of a very challenging global supply-chain environment. I’m fortunate to join and lead a group of professionals who have already done a tremendous job in the development of the project to date, and we have big aspirations for our future growth.”