HERSHEY, PA. — The Hersey Co. announced Marlene Creighton has been named global chief sales officer, effective Sept. 5. Ms. Creighton will succeed Phil Stanley, who is transitioning out of his sales position at Hersey after 26 years with the company.

“In her four years at Hershey, Marlene has led incremental growth with our retail partners and is spearheading our commercial strategy as part of our company's Snacking Powerhouse vision,” said Michele Buck, president and chief executive officer of Hershey. “Her energy and passion for building diverse and inclusive teams, developing people and driving new capabilities are a perfect match for our growth ambition and employee experience.

“I want to thank Phil for the legacy he has built here at Hershey to set us up for success in the future. From his earliest days on the retail floor to building our category management capabilities and partnering with our longstanding retail partners, his energy and influence have been felt across the company.”

Ms. Creighton brings more than 20 years of consumer packaged goods experience working across sales, category management and brands with P&G, Unilever and now Hershey. Throughout her career, she has a track record of building winning partnerships inside and outside of the company with retail partners and community organizations, including the Boys and Girls Club and Champion for Kids, according to Hershey. She is an advocate for mentoring and dedicates time to helping colleagues develop personally and professionally, the company said.

“As Hershey’s chief global sales officer, alongside our extremely talented sales organization, I am committed to continuing to strengthen our relationships across the business and with our retail partners,” Ms. Creighton said. “I want to thank Phil for all he has done to shape our sales team and lead our category. Building from a position of strength, we have so much potential in front of us, and I can’t wait to get started.”