MONTREAL — Global supply issues involving raw materials, packaging, pallets and transportation have led Lallemand Baking to increase prices on certain products to compensate for steadily increasing costs.

Steve Marinella, senior vice president of sales at Lallemand Baking, said the price of dry yeast will be raised 75¢ per lb while the price of bags and blocks will be raised 35¢ per lb and the price of liquid yeast will increase 10¢ per lb, effective Oct. 15.

“Lallemand has built its reputation by striving to go above and beyond customer expectations,” Mr. Marinella said. “The freight industry continues to face driver shortages — this makes seven-day lead times imperative to follow. It is business critical to ensure that your teams are respecting lead times and avoid any last-minute change orders. We appreciate your every support. Please do not hesitate to work with your key account sales manager with any unforeseen circumstances.”