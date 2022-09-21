CHARLOTTE, NC. — Krispy Kreme, Inc. is giving customers a taste of the fall season with a new collection available now at participating locations nationwide.
The Autumn’s Orchard Collection is a blend of orchard and favorite fall flavors, including:
- Apple fritter – Handmade with diced apples, apple filling and cinnamon
- Maple pecan cheesecake donut – A donut with cheesecake-flavored filling, dipped in maple-flavored icing and topped with maple-flavored icing drizzles and pecan pieces
- Spiced apple filled donut – A donut tossed in cinnamon sugar with apple cider flavored filling
- Salted caramel brownie donut – An Original Glazed Doughnut topped with salted caramel brownie batter flavored frosting, salted caramel drizzle, brownie bits and fall leaf sprinkles
- Pumpkin spice cake donut – The brand’s popular glazed, old-fashioned pumpkin spice cake donut