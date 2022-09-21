CHARLOTTE, NC. — Krispy Kreme, Inc. is giving customers a taste of the fall season with a new collection available now at participating locations nationwide.

The Autumn’s Orchard Collection is a blend of orchard and favorite fall flavors, including:

Apple fritter – Handmade with diced apples, apple filling and cinnamon

Maple pecan cheesecake donut – A donut with cheesecake-flavored filling, dipped in maple-flavored icing and topped with maple-flavored icing drizzles and pecan pieces

Spiced apple filled donut – A donut tossed in cinnamon sugar with apple cider flavored filling

Salted caramel brownie donut – An Original Glazed Doughnut topped with salted caramel brownie batter flavored frosting, salted caramel drizzle, brownie bits and fall leaf sprinkles

Pumpkin spice cake donut – The brand’s popular glazed, old-fashioned pumpkin spice cake donut

“Fall brings a bounty of apples and pecans and flavors of maple and pumpkin spice for us to enjoy,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme. “Our new Autumn’s Orchard Collection has all of that and more. Just one bite of our new handmade fritter with real diced apples and generous amounts of cinnamon will make you a fan of fall if you’re not already.”