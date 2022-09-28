BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — The Kellogg Co. continues to fill out the future leadership team of North America Cereal Co. A little more than a month after naming the unit’s new chief executive officer and five others to key posts, Kellogg has named a chief legal officer, chief human resources officer, chief corporate affairs officer, chief well-being and ESG officer and chief information officer.

Norma Barnes-Euresti has been named chief legal officer. A 23-year-veteran of Kellogg, Ms. Barnes-Euresti currently is vice president and chief counsel, employment, ethics and compliance at Kellogg where she manages all Kellogg business units in the areas of labor and employment. She joined the Keebler Co. in November 1999 and became an employee of Kellogg as part of the company’s 2001 acquisition of the Keebler business.

Mike Christensen will become chief human resources officer. In his current position as senior director, human resources for North America sales, Mr. Christensen plays a critical role in overseeing the company’s equity, diversity, and inclusion strategy, and in driving talent, organizational effectiveness, and culture at Kellogg. Throughout his more than 11-year career at Kellogg, he has held roles supporting the ready-to-eat cereal business, developing expertise in organization and change management as well as talent strategy. Prior to joining Kellogg in 2011, he held several human resources roles at The Toro Co.

Stacy Flathau has been named chief corporate affairs officer. A 13-year-veteran of Kellogg, Ms. Flathau currently is senior director of corporate communications. Prior to joining Kellogg, she was a journalist for 15 years, reporting on business and partnering with an editorial board of staff and community leaders as a metro editor and columnist at the Battle Creek Enquirer.

Sarah Ludmer, currently senior director of well-being and regulatory at Kellogg, will become chief well-being and ESG officer of North America Cereal Co., where she will shape the company’s well-being and regulatory agenda, and oversee consumer affairs. Ms. Ludmer will partner with Doug VanDeVelde, chief growth officer, to commercialize ESG. Since joining Kellogg in 2014, she has worked on nutrition marketing and regulatory initiatives that have helped shape the company’s growth portfolio. Prior to joining Kellogg, Ms. Ludmer managed the Nutrition Working Group at Del Monte Foods and worked as a clinical dietitian.

Bill Rex has been named CIO. Mr. Rex currently is CIO of Kellogg North America, and during his two-plus years at the company has led several successful IT transformation programs. Prior to joining Kellogg in 2020, he held IT positions at Stryker, Mylan and Rockwell Collins.

As announced in June 2022, Kellogg plans to separate three of its businesses — Global Snacking Co., North America Cereal Co., and Plant Co. — to enable each business to unlock its full standalone potential.

“I am delighted to announce the completion of the North America Cereal Co. leadership team with these world-class appointments and would like to welcome Norma, Mike, Stacy, Sarah and Bill to their future roles,” said Gary Pilnick, chief executive officer designate of North America Cereal Co. “The knowledge and experience of this diverse team will provide a strong foundation for North America Cereal Co. to continue building momentum and capitalize on its compelling long-term opportunities for investment and profit growth. We are all excited to unlock the full potential of the business and its powerful brands, and we are proud to carry forward the rich legacy of W.K. Kellogg.”

The additional leadership appointments are subject to — and will be effective upon — completion of the

, which is on track to be completed by the end of 2023, following the satisfaction of customary conditions. Board appointments will be made as the separation process progresses. As previously announced on Aug. 24, the remainder of the Kellogg Executive Committee will remain with Global Snacking Co.