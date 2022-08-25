BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. announced appointments to the future leadership team of North America Cereal Co., one of the three spin-off entities formed out of the company’s recent move to separate the company into focused standalone businesses. The newly appointed leaders of North America Cereal Co. will assume their roles upon separation of the business, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023.

Gary Pilnick has been named chief executive officer.

“I am thrilled to announce the first key appointments to the future leadership team of North America Cereal Co.,” said Steve Cahillane, CEO of Kellogg Co. “Gary is a 22-year Kellogg veteran whose inspiring leadership style, deep knowledge of the business, and central role in defining the company’s successful strategy make him the natural choice to lead North America Cereal Co.

“Gary and his team of seasoned leaders bring significant depth and breadth of experience and extensive knowledge to North America Cereal Co. Notably, Gary was instrumental in some of our most successful strategic initiatives in recent years, including the acquisition of Pringles, which we see as a blueprint for the positive outcomes that arise when additional focus, attention, and investment are combined with world-class brands.”

Mr. Pilnick has expertise bridging corporate strategy, M&A, legal, investor relations and supply chain, according to Kellogg. Prior to his tenure at Kellogg, he held leadership roles at Specialty Foods Corp. and Sara Lee Corp.

Dave McKinstray will become chief financial officer.

Mr. McKinstray has held multiple operating CFO roles throughout his nearly 15 years at Kellogg. In addition, he has experience in global roles across risk management, treasury, and corporate and financial planning.

“He brings deep financial and analytical expertise to the CFO role of North America Cereal Co., having served as CFO of the US Snacks business and as CFO of US Retail Sales before moving into his current role as vice president, integrated business planning,” Kellogg said. Mr. McKinstray’s previous roles included positions in commodity risk management and trading.

Sherry Brice-Williamson has been named chief supply chain officer. Ms. Brice-Williamson brings 20 years of operating experience across the supply chain to the role of chief supply chain officer. She has been with Kellogg for more than a decade, and in that time, has held leadership roles spanning manufacturing, category operations, and quality and compliance.

In her current role as vice president, global food safety and quality, Ms. Brice-Williamson leads the company’s quality and compliance processes globally. She joined Kellogg as part of the Pringles acquisition from Procter & Gamble, where she held a variety of supply chain roles for nearly 14 years.

Doug VanDeVelde was named to the position of chief growth officer.

“As the current general manager of Kellogg’s US cereal business and one of the industry’s foremost experts on ready-to-eat cereal, Doug brings deep and varied experience to the role of chief growth officer of North America Cereal Co.,” the company said.

Throughout his more than 25-year career at Kellogg, Mr. VanDeVelde developed commercial expertise and held leadership roles, including senior vice president, global breakfast category, and senior vice president, marketing and innovation for US morning foods.

“He is highly respected across the Kellogg world for his knowledge of the ready-to-eat cereal category and our strategic playbook,” Kellogg said. “His role as chief growth officer of North America Cereal Co. will encompass marketing, R&D, revenue growth management, and insights and analytics.”

Bruce Brown will move to the role of chief customer officer.

“Bruce brings significant, broad-based sales and customer expertise to the role of chief customer officer of North America Cereal Co.,” Kellogg said. “Throughout his nearly 25 years at Kellogg, Bruce has held a variety of leadership roles across sales and customer marketing in both cereal and snacks, including senior vice president, western customer teams, and senior vice president, national customer teams.

In addition to his current role as vice president, customer strategy and planning, Mr. Brown has led projects at Kellogg to integrate, optimize and position the company for future growth, the company said. Prior to his career at Kellogg, he held sales roles at Mott’s USA and Dial Corp.

Shannon Bible was announced as chief transformation officer.

“In her current position as senior director, strategic initiatives, Ms. Bible plays a leading role in managing the separation of Kellogg into three independent companies, making her the ideal choice to take on the future role of North America Cereal Co.’s chief transformation officer,” the company said. “Shannon has an impressive track record of leading transitions and transformations, including Kellogg’s $1.3 billion sale of the Keebler business and the construction and execution of the related transition services agreement.”

During her nearly 10-year career at Kellogg, Ms. Bible held the position of finance and accounting lead within global business services.

In June, Kellogg announced plans to separate the company into

– Global Snacking Co., which includes international cereal and noodles and North America frozen breakfast foods; North America Cereal Co. encompassing the Kellogg portfolio of “iconic, world-class” ready-to-eat cereal brands; and Plant Co., a plant-based foods company anchored by the MorningStar Farms brand.