ROBESONIA, PA. — Reading Bakery Systems (RBS) promoted Erin Gift to director of manufacturing. In her new role, Ms. Gift will be responsible for leading the manufacturing team, comprised of planning, procurement, production and continuous improvement.

“We are truly excited to announce the promotion of Erin Gift,” said Travis Getz, vice president, operations, RBS. “She has been a consistent top performer since joining RBS. I believe that Erin’s unique combination of problem-solving, creativity and communication make her a tremendous asset to the manufacturing team.”

Ms. Gift began with Reading Bakery Systems in 2017 as a production planner and was elevated to production control manager in 2019. Prior to being hired by RBS, she held positions in purchasing and engineering for Clark Associates and Kennametal. A magna cum laude graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, she holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering and a minor in economics.