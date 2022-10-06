LINCOLN, KAN. — Scoular has reached an agreement to acquire Walker Products’ grain handling facility in Lincoln, Kansas. Scoular and Walker said they expect the acquisition to close in the coming weeks.

The facility offers 1 million bus of storage for wheat, sorghum, soybeans and corn, with access to rail. The Walker family has owned the central Kansas country elevator since 1954.

“Craig Walker and his wife Donna are great allies to area farmers, as well as the Lincoln community,” said Brian Ring, regional facility manager at Scoular. “Scoular’s goal is to uphold the high standard of integrity and compassion set by the Walker family in this community.”

Scoular, headquartered in Omaha, Neb., operates a Midwestern grain handling network that includes more than 50 facilities in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska. The Lincoln operation will become part of Scoular’s Solomon Valley group, which includes facilities within a 50-mile radius in Salina, Minneapolis, Ada and Downs, Kan. The addition of the Lincoln facility expands the Solomon Valley group to the west and will offer Lincoln, Ellsworth, and west Saline County farmers the advantages of the company’s marketing network.

“Scoular will be a valued addition to our community, customers and employees,” Craig Walker said. “Over years of working with Scoular, we have found that they hold to the same principles that set us both apart when serving our producers.”

Last month, Scoular announced it signed an agreement to acquire four grain handling facilities from ADM in northwestern Kansas.

Prior to the recent acquisitions in Kansas, Scoular was listed as the 11th largest grain company in North America with 81 grain storage facilities and more than 131 million bus of storage capacity, according to Sosland Publishing’s

. The addition of the four grain elevators from ADM and the facility in Lincoln will increase those totals to 86 storage facilities and overall storage capacity of more than 139 million bus.

2022 Grain & Milling Annual