SAN ANTONIO — Lisa Gallagher has joined C.H. Guenther & Son as vice president of the McDonald’s business unit.

Ms. Gallagher joins C.H. Guenther from Conagra Brands, Inc., where she spent the past 14 years, most recently as senior director of strategic accounts. Earlier she was director of marketing for desserts at Conagra.

She is an adjunct professor at Purdue University Global.

Ms. Gallagher received a bachelor’s degree in marketing at Eastern Illinois University and a doctorate in business administration — marketing at Argosy University Chicago.