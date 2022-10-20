PITTSBURGH — Increasing the number of women in global management positions, committing to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and launching a supplier diversity program were highlights of a 2022 environmental social governance (ESG) report released Oct. 18 by Kraft Heinz Co., which titled the report “Together at the table.”

“The food industry has seen countless challenges in the last two years,” said Miguel Patricio, chief executive officer. “It is during these challenging moments when true innovation happens, and collaborations are most important. Working with our many partners, we are developing solutions to foster a more inclusive workforce, address climate challenges and combat food insecurity.”

Kraft Heinz in the ESG report detailed three pillars: healthy living and community support, environmental stewardship, and responsible sourcing.

Among its healthy living and community support goals, Kraft Heinz aims to achieve gender parity within global management positions and to increase representation of people of color in US salaried positions to 30% by 2025. In 2021, the percentage of women in global management positions increased to 39% from 37% from 2020, and the percentage of people of color in US salaried positions increased to 26% from 24%.

Kraft Heinz in 2021 also provided about 440 million meals to people in need. The company launched plant-based products such as Heinz Beanz Burgerz, a fully vegan mayonnaise and a vegan alternative to Heinz salad cream.

In environmental stewardship, Kraft Heinz committed to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its operational footprint (Scope 1 and Scope 2) and global supply chain (Scope 3) by 2050. Kraft Heinz wants to half emissions by 2030. The company also has a goal of using 100% recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging by 2025. The percentage was at 84% at the end of 2021.

In responsible sourcing, the supplier diversity program seeks to partner with suppliers that are majority-owned, majority-operated and majority-managed by women, people of color, LGBTQ+ people, people with disabilities, or veterans. The goal is to triple spending with such suppliers by 2025.

Kraft Heinz also is taking steps to strengthen its sustainable agricultural practices manual. One goal is to sustainably source 100% of the tomatoes used in Heinz tomato ketchup by 2025.