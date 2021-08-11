DES MOINES, IOWA — Global ingredient manufacturer Kemin Industries has unveiled plans to reach net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050, joining a growing list of companies that have stepped forward in recent weeks with a similar goal.

“We know that we must take action now to make positive changes that impact the future of our planet,” said Chris Nelson, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Kemin Industries. “Kemin believes in the power of science and we are taking bold action based on the overwhelming scientific consensus on the consequences of environmental pollution and pollutants originating from humans, resulting in climate change. While more research will be conducted and questions will be explored, the time to act is now.”

Among the steps it has taken, Kemin said it has installed large-scale solar panel arrays at its global headquarters in Des Moines, its facilities in China, and, next year, at its regional headquarters in Brazil and Belgium. The company also said it has been collecting data on its energy usage, CO 2 emissions and water usage from its global manufacturing facilities.

“This commitment is for our employees, our customers, our communities — and for all future generations,” Mr. Nelson said. “Companies like Kemin have the ability to take on this critical journey and unite others to join the global efforts against climate change. We must all do our part today to create a better tomorrow.”