YUBA CITY, CALIF. — Sunsweet Growers Inc. has promoted Brad Schuler to chief operating officer.

In his new role, Mr. Schuler will help drive innovation for the company’s existing product line, including prunes, specialty dried fruit products and fruit juices, and expand into new product categories and segments. He also will oversee the company’s production expansion to its existing facilities and the construction of a new facility in Santa Cruz, Chile.

“Brad demonstrated chief operating officer level leadership and coordination skills as he identified agile processes for business planning, coordination of production priorities and risk mitigation,” said Dane Lance, president and chief executive officer of Sunsweet. “With his officially expanded leadership role, Sunsweet will further expand its game-changing operations, innovation and branding to further enhance Sunsweet’s Feel Good Fruit.”

Mr. Schuler has worked for Sunsweet since 1999 when he joined the team as director of sales. He was most recently vice president of global marketing and sales.