CHICAGO — With the release of the company’s third quarter financial results, Mondelez International, Inc. announced several personnel changes.

Sandra MacQuillan, chief supply chain officer, has retired from her position at Mondelez.

“First, I would like to congratulate Sandra MacQuillan, our chief supply chain officer, on her well-deserved retirement,” said Dirk Van de Put, chairman and chief executive officer.

“Since joining Mondelez in 2019, Sandra has brought focus and clarity to our supply chain organization, with a people-first leadership style and an unrelenting commitment to doing it right from shelf to field. We thank her for her tremendous contributions.”

Frank Cervi has been named chief supply chain operations officer, reporting to Mr. Van de Put. Mr. Cervi most recently served as the company’s head of supply chain strategy.

“Frank is a proven leader, bringing more than 30 years of global supply chain experience to the table,” Mr. Van de Put said. “He has a strong drive for executional excellence, tackling big challenges and pursuing continuous improvement. His recent roles within Mondelez including, most recently, leading supply chain strategy position him well for continued success.”

Rob Hargrove, chief research and development officer, after a 34-year career, will be retiring from Mondelez in January 2023.

“During his tenure with Mondelez, Rob successfully transformed the R&D function from a complex blend of category and geographic activities to a well-connected, technically rigorous global community,” Mr. Van de Put said. “We thank him for his many years of dedication and accomplishments.”

Daniel Ramos was appointed chief research and development officer, effective Nov. 8, reporting directly to Mr. Van de Put. He joins Mondelez International from The Estée Lauder Companies, where he focused on advancing sustainable packaging initiatives.

“With Rob's retirement, we welcome Daniel Ramos as our new chief R&D officer,” Mr. Van de Put said. “Daniel is a seasoned global executive with more than 25 years of R&D and consumer-centric innovation expertise.”

Javier Polit, the company’s chief digital and information officer, has been appointed to the Mondelez International leadership team. The company said Mr. Polit will provide enhanced strategic oversight as the company advances its commitment to becoming the digital snacks leader.

“Since joining the company almost three years ago, Javier has elevated our technology initiatives and infrastructure at both the global and business unit levels,” Mr. Van de Put said.

Mr. Polit will continue to report to Luca Zaramella, executive vice president and chief financial officer.