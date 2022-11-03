WOODINVILLE, WASH. — Formost Fuji Corp. named Michael Schaefer regional sales manager. He will provide sales support and expertise to the North Central Region, which includes Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

“It is important to have team members in place to meet our customer’s needs, and with the growth we are experiencing, adding another regional sales manager just makes sense,” said Dennis Gunnell, president, Formost Fuji Corp. “Michael will work closely with the regional sales managers that currently cover that region to provide a smooth transition for our customers. We welcome Michael and his experience to Formost Fuji and look forward to him working shoulder to shoulder with our team to bring excellent support to the North Central Region.”

Mr. Schaefer’s position supports the company’s strategic growth in the region, strengthening customer relationships as well as sales coverage.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to come to work for Formost Fuji,” Mr. Schaefer said. “I am excited to be a part of such a great company and team, who has welcomed me with open arms. I look forward to this next chapter of my career, joining the Formost Fuji sales team and helping the company reach new heights.”