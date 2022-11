ST. PAUL, MINN. — Megan Rock has joined CHS Inc. as vice president, sustainability and innovation, and chief sustainability officer (CSO). She is responsible for developing and executing sustainability and innovation strategies across the $48 billion enterprise.

Before CHS, Ms. Rock was vice president of corporate responsibility, sustainability and sustainable solutions at Bunge, Ltd. She also held sustainability and environmental management positions in the government and banking sectors.

“I’m thrilled to join CHS and guide the formalization of our sustainability and innovation business function,” Ms. Rock said. “As the company’s first CSO, I am proud to bring my experiences to the organization and my deep expertise to the job.”

In the newly created position, Ms. Rock will oversee the integration of sustainability-related topics, including reporting, and Cooperative Ventures, a capital fund focused on creating advancements in breakthrough technologies for the agriculture industry.

“Megan will help CHS develop the internal governance and processes needed to execute long-term financial success related to environmental and social factors, along with our strategic investments in innovation through our Cooperative Ventures fund,” said David Black, senior vice president, enterprise transformation and chief information officer.

Ms. Rock holds a bachelor of science degree in soil, environmental and atmospheric science from the University of Missouri and a graduate certificate in advanced studies in environmental policy and management from the University of Denver.

Ms. Rock has served on the board of directors for Field to Market and Ag Future of America. In 2015, she received the Changemaker of Tomorrow award from Keep Akron (Ohio) Beautiful and is a member of the

40 under 40 class of 2020.

St. Louis Business Journal’s