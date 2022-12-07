CHICAGO — Mondelez International, Inc. opened its new regional distribution facility outside of Richmond, Va. The facility is part of Mondelez’s three year, $122.5 million investment in Henrico County, and will bring 80 new jobs to the region, according to the company.

Third-party logistics management company Kenco Logistics will lead operations at the new hub. The facility will play a key part in reducing supply chain transportation distances, ultimately contributing to Mondelez’s 2025 sustainability goals, the company said.

“This new regional distribution center, which sits close to our Richmond, Va., biscuit bakery, will play an important role in delivering consumers’ best-loved snacks as part of the Mondelez US supply chain,” said Claudio Parrotta, senior vice president and chief supply chain officer, North America, Mondelez. “We are proud to celebrate this grand opening, strengthening our commitment to Henrico County and the Commonwealth of Virginia, which have been so supportive of our business over the past five decades, as we continue to invest in strategic US supply chain geographies important to our long-term growth and success.”

The new facility will serve as a distribution center for many Mondelez snack brands, including Oreos, Chips Ahoy! and Ritz crackers, among others.