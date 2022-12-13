AMSTELVEEN, THE NETHERLANDS — Europastry has acquired the frozen bakery manufacturing business of Dawn Foods in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Pacific (AMEAP).

The acquisition includes Dawn’s frozen bakery manufacturing plant located in Steenbergen, The Netherlands, frozen R&D capabilities based in Evesham, United Kingdom, and all associated customer relationships in the region purchasing Dawn-produced frozen products, according to the company.

With the addition of Dawn Foods’ frozen cookies, muffins and brownies capabilities, Ronkonkoma, NY-based Europastry said it will strengthen its American bakery product portfolio in both the retail and foodservice channels.

“Dawn and Europastry have been partners for many years, providing great American bakery products to customers across Europe and AMEAP,” said Carrie Jones-Barber, chief executive officer of Dawn Foods. “As we continue to focus on our long-term strategic goals, Dawn’s focus in the Europe & AMEAP region is on driving growth in bakery ingredients. We look forward to continuing to work with Europastry, along with all customers in this region, to help them grow their business with our fantastic bakery ingredients and tailored solutions.”

Dawn Foods said it will continue to manufacture and distribute bakery ingredients across Europe & AMEAP, North America, and Latin America.