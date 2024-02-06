AMSTELVEEN, THE NETHERLANDS — Dawn Foods has acquired Royal Steensma, a family-owned bakery ingredients manufacturing company based in Leeuwarden, The Netherlands. Active in the bakery market for nearly 185 years, Royal Steensma specializes in fat-based coatings (Souplesse), almond and confectionery pastes, baking mixes, fruit fillings, and infused and candied fruits and decorations.

The acquisition includes four manufacturing plants in The Netherlands, a manufacturing facility in Thailand and continued involvement with the Food Innovation Academy (FIA) education center in The Netherlands.

“We are proud to welcome the team from Royal Steensma to Dawn and to build on our shared bakery knowledge and history of providing incredible products to bakers all around the world,” said Carrie Jones-Barber, chief executive officer of Dawn Foods. “The expansion of our manufacturing capabilities and product portfolio further strengthens our mission to provide customers with bakery solutions that truly inspire and help them achieve their business goals.”

Alfred Bruin, owner of Royal Steensma, said, “Dawn’s century of bakery expertise, long-term vision, commitment to company values and sincere dedication to team members, customers and suppliers were the determining factors in entrusting Royal Steensma to Dawn Foods. Additionally, Dawn has the same creative entrepreneurial spirit of a family-owned company, which gives me the confidence that the essence of the family business will be safeguarded, providing a promising future with numerous new opportunities for our loyal and valued employees and customers.”