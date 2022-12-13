AMSTERDAM — Jennifer Lindsey has been named chief marketing and digital officer at Corbion and, with her new role, has joined the company’s executive committee. Ms. Lindsey formerly was vice president of global marketing for Corbion’s Sustainable Food Solutions unit in Lenexa, Kan. She began working with the company in 2016 as a senior director of global marketing.

Before joining Corbion, Ms. Lindsey was the global vice president of marketing at Parnell, a global veterinary pharmaceutical business. Earlier, she held roles at DuPont Nutrition and Health as strategy and product marketing leader — health division, director of marketing — NAFTA and global industry manager — food protection, beverage and dairy.

“I am very pleased to welcome Jennifer to the executive committee team, as a true change agent and seasoned marketing professional with both scientific and commercial experience and a passion for connecting the two,” said Oliver Rigaud, chief executive officer of Corbion. “Her appointment will contribute to further enhancing the diversity of our (executive committee).”

Ms. Lindsey’s appointment makes her the ninth member of the Corbion executive committee.