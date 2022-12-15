ROTTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS — Univar BV has entered into an exclusive agreement with Kalsec Inc. to distribute Kalsec’s natural taste and sensory, colors and food protection ingredient solutions for savory applications in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Univar BV is a subsidiary of Univar Solutions, which already works with Kalsec in other European and Latin American countries.

“Kalsec is delighted to expand our relationship and distribution agreement with Univar Solutions in Europe,” said James Smith, vice president and managing director, Europe, Kalsec. “In addition to optimizing our route-to-market and serving new customers in the United Kingdom and Ireland, it also supports our purpose of unlocking the potential of people, nature and science to nourish the world.”

Univar Solutions is a global solutions provider for users of specialty ingredients and chemicals.

“By bringing Kalsec’s complete line of natural extracts, colors and food protection ingredient solutions to our significant customer base in the United Kingdom and Ireland, we’re helping shape the future of food through ingredient innovation and recipe development,” said Kevin Hack, global vice president of food ingredients, Univar Solutions.