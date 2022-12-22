LOCUST VALLEY, NY. — Sandy Hill Investors has made a minority investment in Seviroli Foods, Inc. and Vertullo Imports, LLC.

Seviroli Foods, based in Garden City, NY, manufactures frozen pasta and other food products for the foodservice, club and grocery/retail channels. The range of products include chef-inspired, artisan-filled pastas, sauces and Italian desserts. The company began as a pastry shop in Queens in 1960 when Joseph Seviroli Sr. purchased a machine from Italy and started manufacturing products, including tortellini that was not common in New York at the time.

Vertullo Imports, Garden City, imports 150 items from 19 countries. The products include pasta, rice, sauces, oils, truffles, and other fresh and frozen goods. Vertullo supplies products to Seviroli as well as third-party foodservice, retail and e-commerce trade customers.

Joseph Seviroli Jr., owner of Seviroli Foods, and Paul Vertullo, chief operating officer for Seviroli Foods and Vertullo Imports, will continue to operate the companies and have an ownership stake in the new partnership. Along with Sandy Hill’s stake, Mill Point Capital made a major investment. Sandy Hill will have a seat on the board of directors for a new combined company.

“Across the decades and generations, these family-owned companies have established a reputation for quality and innovation that gives them enormous potential to grow market share,” said Matthew J. Bruderman, chairman of Sandy Hill, a private investment affiliate of the Bruderman Family Office. “This exciting partnership involving Mill Point Capital and those whose passion and hard work have built these companies will help create a powerful food brand.”