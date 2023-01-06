BELOIT, WIS. — Bruce Brown has been named vice president of supplements in North America for Kerry. In his new role, Mr. Brown will lead Kerry’s supplement business for the region — bringing together Kerry’s portfolio of wellness ingredients, proteins, enzymes and taste technologies for customers in the United States and Canada.

Mr. Brown has more than 20 years of commercial experience in the supplements industry as well as a background in public health in Africa and the United States. He joined Kerry following the company’s acquisition of Natreon in March 2022. As president of Natreon, Mr. Brown oversaw the company’s strategic direction and expanded the reach of the company’s botanical ingredients into the dietary supplement, food and beverage, and animal nutrition spaces.

He received a bachelor’s degree in business at Southern Methodist University — Cox School of Business, a master’s degree in international relations at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and a master’s of public health degree in international health at Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health. He also is a board member for the Council for Responsible Nutrition and will serve as chair of the board beginning in January 2024.

“Bruce has a huge amount of expertise across supplements and public health, coupled with extensive experience in driving innovation with customers and in-depth knowledge of the industry,” said Gerry Behan, global president and chief executive officer of Taste and Nutrition at Kerry. “His appointment is an important step toward Kerry’s broader vision of reaching two billion consumers globally with sustainable nutrition solutions by 2030, extending our reach further into the supplements space to create deeper and more lasting partnerships with supplement brands in North America and around the world.”