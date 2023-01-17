OMAHA, NEB. — Sarah Kilian has been promoted to director of brand marketing at Scoular.

Ms. Kilian most recently was senior visual communication designer at Scoular, and earlier she was visual communication designer. Prior to Scoular she spent more than 12 years at WoodmenLife as a senior multimedia designer and graphic designer.

“Sarah brings over 15 years of design and marketing experience to her new leadership role,” Scoular said. “She is a passionate creative who has built her career through thoughtful collaboration and dedication to being an early adopter of new technology and practices.”