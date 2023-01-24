EAST HANOVER, NJ. — Mondelez International, Inc.’s Oreo brand is launching a limited-edition sandwich cookie called the Most OREO OREO. The LTO features two chocolate wafer cookies sandwiched around a double-stuffed crushed-Oreo-crème filling.

Marketed as being a “meta” Oreo, the company also is introducing a partnership with culinary personality Martha Stewart and an interactive website called the OREOVERSE, where users can play Oreo-themed games.

“We’re so excited to enter the metaverse,” said Julia Rosenbloom, senior brand manager for Oreo. “Oreo is the cookie that begs to be played with and we love to create new opportunities for our fans to connect with each other and share that playful spirit. The Most OREO OREO cookie gives fans a whole new way to playfully engage with us. By scanning the pack, they will ‘dunk into’ the new OREOVERSE world.”

Ms. Stewart will market the cookie launch by sharing her OREOVERSE experience via Oreo social media channels.

The Most OREO OREO is available online now and will roll out on shelves nationwide on Jan. 30.