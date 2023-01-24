MISSISSAUGA, ONT. — Schubert North America, maker of top-loading packaging machines, named Dominik Streicher as chief operating officer of its Canadian entity, Schubert Packaging Automation Inc.

“On behalf of Schubert’s management team, I’m thrilled to welcome Dominik to Schubert North America,” said Hartmut Siegel, chief executive officer, Schubert North America. “Dominik is a proven leader whose experience in Schubert’s technology, sales and our North American customer projects uniquely positions him to take our Schubert entity in Canada to its next phase of growth.”

Mr. Streicher, who has been based with the company in Crailsheim, Germany, most recently led the global project management team, and has spent the past seven years working on projects with Schubert’s North American customers. He joined Schubert in 2000 and has more than 10 years of electrical engineering experience.

“I am very excited to be joining Schubert in Canada,” Mr. Streicher said. “I believe that Schubert Packaging Automation has much potential for future growth with its talented team and great customer relationships.”