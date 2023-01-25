ORLANDO, FL. — SNAX-Sational Brands, a producer of flavored popcorn snacks, is partnering with Post Consumer Brands to launch Cereal Pop popcorn made with Fruity Pebbles. SNAX-Sational currently has two other lines of popcorn, Cookie Pop and Candy Pop, that each feature partnerships with notable companies in their respective sectors.

The Fruity Pebbles partnership is the first product in SNAX-Sational’s new Cereal Pop brand. Like the Cookie Pop and Candy Pop brands, Cereal Pop is made using non-GMO corn and comes in at 150 calories per serving. Currently available at Sam’s Club in 20-oz “Club Size” bags, the all-new Cereal Pop will roll out nationwide beginning in February.

“This new Cereal Pop brand extension is truly going to ‘wow’ consumers of all ages,” said Jerry Bello, chief executive officer, SNAX-Sational Brands Group. “We are so excited to roll out Cereal Pop popcorn made with Fruity Pebbles cereal to our trusted partner Sam’s Club timed to National Snacking Month and to kick off the new year. We have worked so hard to perfect this new popcorn variety, which features the signature cereal flavors’ authentic pieces and taste profile, on our signature popcorn. The taste is absolutely delicious, exploding with Post Brands’ much loved Fruity Pebbles cereal. This is an evolutionary moment for our brand and we are excited and appreciative to be launching first with Sam’s Club, a longtime brand advocate.”

Cereal Pop products will join the other Pop brands’ year-round initiative to donate a portion of sales to the Ryan Seacrest Foundation and their Children’s Hospitals nationwide, according to SNAX-Sational.