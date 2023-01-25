HERSHEY, PA. — Kristen Riggs has been promoted to president of salty snacks at Hershey Co.

Ms. Riggs has been with Hershey for more than 17 years, most recently as senior vice president and chief growth officer from January 2020 to November 2022. Earlier, she was vice president of innovation and strategic growth platforms.

Since joining Hershey in 2005 Ms. Riggs has held a range of leadership positions as well as roles in brand marketing, shopper marketing, global marketing and sales.

Before joining Hershey, she worked as an engineer for Samsung Semiconductor in Austin, Texas.

“Riggs is a dynamic Hershey veteran with marketing, sales and commercial operations experience leading billion-dollar businesses across brand marketing and sales,” according to Hershey. “She has a proven track record of transforming operations and cultures to drive growth and profitability.”

Ms. Riggs received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry at Purdue University and a master’s degree in business administration at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Kenan-Flagler Business School.

In addition to Ms. Riggs, Hershey said Hector de la Barreda has been named senior vice president and chief global business platforms and process optimization officer.

Mr. de la Barreda has been with Hershey since February 2013, most recently as president of Amplify Snack Brands and new ventures. Earlier, he helped lead growth in several Hershey international markets, including Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Prior to Hershey he was chief executive officer of a Coca-Cola joint venture that specialized in the dairy business. Before that, he led the Latin America commercial development team for Coca-Cola FEMSA. He also spent many years with the Pepsi Bottling Group.

“As a seasoned senior executive with deep operational and general management experience, he guides the strategic direction of ways of working and process optimization for our teams around the world,” Hershey said.

Mr. de la Barreda received a bachelor’s degree in actuarial sciences and a post-graduate degree in finance, both from the Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico.