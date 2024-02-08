MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. has made several changes to its leadership, including naming a new leader for its North America Foodservice segment.

Pankaj Sharma, currently president of US Meals & Baking Solutions, has been promoted to president of North America Foodservice, effective Feb. 16. He will succeed Shawn O’Grady, who will move into a senior adviser role until his retirement early this summer. Sharma joined General Mills in 2014 and has held various roles within the company, including marketing director for Europe and Australasia, vice president of marketing for Europe and Australia, and president of yogurt, US Retail. Before joining General Mills he held director roles at Unilever.

Sharma will report to Jonathon J. Nudi, who now will have oversight of North America Foodservice in addition to his role as group president of Pet and International. Nudi has been with General Mills for more than 30 years. Other roles he’s held at the company include president of North America Retail, president of Europe and Australasia, president of Snacks and various marketing and sales roles.

“Jon overseeing NAF, as well as Pet and International, will drive further operational agility for our business,” said Jeffrey Harmening, chairman and chief executive officer of General Mills. “And I’m thrilled to have Pankaj, who has a history of delivering strong business results in a variety of operating environments, join our senior leadership team.”

Harmening thanked O’Grady for his service to General Mills.

“Shawn has been a tremendous asset to General Mills over the past 35 years, most recently leading our North America Foodservice business through the pandemic to significant growth for the enterprise. Shawn’s enthusiasm for his team and General Mills consumers is truly unmatched, and he and his leadership will be missed.”