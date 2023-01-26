BOONTON, NJ. — Plant-based snacks maker Real Food From the Ground Up has acquired the Food Should Taste Good business from General Mills, Inc., Minneapolis. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2006, Needham Heights, Mass.-based Food Should Taste Good makes natural tortilla chips and multigrain bean chips.

General Mills acquired Food Should Taste Good in early 2012. At that time, the business was folded into Small Planet Foods, General Mills’ natural and organic product business that has brands such as Cascadian Farm, Muir Glen and Larabar.

Moving forward, Food Should Taste Good was no longer seen as a fit for General Mills, the company said.

“Consistent with our ‘accelerate’ strategy, General Mills is reshaping its portfolio,” said Chelcy Walker, a spokesperson for General Mills. “This sale is to the right buyer with clear expertise in the tortilla chip business. There will be no job loss as part of this divestiture, and no employees will be transitioning to the buyer.”