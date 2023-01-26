CAMDEN, NJ. — Carrie L. Anderson has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer at Campbell Soup Co., effective Feb. 6. She succeeds Mick Beekhuizen, who became president of Campbell’s Meals & Beverages division this past November.

Ms. Anderson joins the company from Integra LifeSciences, a global medical technology company. Previously she held leadership roles in finance at Dover Corp. and Delphi Product & Services Solutions, a division of Delphi Corp. She began her career with General Motors.

She has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Purdue University and a master’s degree in business administration from Ball State University.

At Campbell Soup Co., she will lead the finance function, including controllership, corporate financial planning and analysis, corporate strategy and development, tax, treasury, internal audit, investor relations, transactional services and financial systems. She will report to Mark Clouse, president and chief executive officer, and will become a member of the company’s operating committee and a corporate officer.

“I am delighted to welcome Carrie to our leadership team,” Mr. Clouse said. “She brings a wide range of diverse, strategic experience and financial discipline, and her expertise in capital management and deployment will help us continue to drive our growth plans and enhance our performance. Her collaborative approach combined with a track record of driving transformation, delivering results and developing strong finance teams will be invaluable as we continue to build momentum in the business.”

Mr. Beekhuizen has been with Campbell Soup Co. for three and a half years. In his current role, he is responsible for the retail and foodservice channels for the company’s line of soups, simple meals and beverages that generate $4.6 billion in revenues annually. Chris Foley, formerly president of Meals & Beverages, was named president of Campbell’s Snacks division, building on earlier experience as the chief marketing officer for the unit, which generates $3.9 billion in annual revenues.