DALLAS — Specialty cake franchise Nothing Bundt Cakes has named Chris Tarrant as chief development officer. Mr. Tarrant joins the company from Starbucks, where he held roles as senior vice president of retail store development and design and vice president of development over the past six years. Earlier, Mr. Tarrant worked at multiple real estate firms as well as food industry companies, including Panera Brands.

“Nothing Bundt Cakes continues to perform at impressive levels,” Mr. Tarrant said. “Its continued success is driving lots of interest from existing and prospective bakery owners, and I look forward to helping the company meet the challenges of rapid expansion while maintaining our focus on care and quality of our cakes that guests love.”

In his role, Mr. Tarrant will oversee strategic growth and development for the company, which hopes to sign over 200 commitments in new and existing markets.

“Nothing Bundt Cakes is growing exponentially, and Chris knows how to aggressively grow a brand in a purposeful way to bring our quality cakes to more guests nationwide,” said Sarah Spiegel, interim chief executive officer at Nothing Bundt Cakes. “Our franchisees opened over 50 bakeries last year and expect to open more than 100 in 2023, so Chris is joining the team at a pivotal point as Nothing Bundt Cakes continues down its path of intentional growth.”