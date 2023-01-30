WOODINVILLE, WASH. — Packaging equipment maker Formost Fuji Corp. purchased a 65,000-square-foot building in Everett, Wash., which will house the company’s new corporate headquarters and manufacturing facilities.

“We are excited to be able to purchase this beautiful property that will provide our employees with a great space to cultivate a positive work environment while we expand and grow,” said Dennis Gunnell, president of Formost.

The building will accommodate the company’s growth and will house expanded manufacturing. In addition, larger office space will include engineering, sales, service, accounting and administrative departments.

Formost Fuji, which manufactures equipment that includes horizontal wrappers and bagging machines, has begun transition planning from its current headquarters in Woodinville and expects the move to be completed in the third quarter of this year.

The company said it will work to minimize interruptions to production and accessibility to parts during the transition.

“Formost Fuji’s dedication and support to customers has always been and will continue to be top priority,” Mr. Gunnell said. “This new space builds on that premise.”