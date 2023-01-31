SOMERVILLE, MASS. — Upcycled snack company Brewer’s Foods is launching an upcycled chocolate chip cookie, made using a sprouted barley byproduct from beer brewing. The cookie also features ethically sourced chocolate from Barry Callebaut.

Brewer’s Foods specializes in baked snacks that are made using upcycled grain ingredients to combat food waste. The company’s portfolio also includes crackers and pita chips made with barley byproducts from the brewing process.

The upcycled chocolate chip cookies can be purchased on the company website as well as Whole Foods Markets nationwide and all Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace locations.