INDIANaPOLIS — Ron Savelli has been named president and chief executive officer of food technology company Epogee LLC.

Mr. Savelli takes over the role from David Rowe, founder of Epogee, who will now resume his previous position as chief technology officer.

“I am excited to have Ron joining us to lead the company,” Mr. Rowe said. “He brings a wide range of skills and experiences that will be invaluable as we work with customers to deliver the unique health and sensory advantages of EPG to a much wider group of consumers across food categories.”

In his new role, Mr. Savelli will head Epogee’s growth strategies for its EPG product, a fat replacement ingredient, along with new product development.

Prior to joining Epogee, Mr. Savelli was the president of Creative Food Ingredients for almost three years. He was also president and CEO of Eastern Foods from 2012-16 and president and CEO of CSM Bakery Products.