PARIS — Danone has reorganized its leadership structure, creating three group deputy chief executive officer positions to aid the company’s market elevation strategy.

Véronique Penchienati-Bosetta will extend her responsibilities as CEO International, now operating as group deputy CEO, CEO International and executive vice president of the specialized nutrition, waters, global marketing and digital divisions. She will oversee the company’s operations in Europe, China, North Asia, Oceania and several other regions.

Shane Grant, currently CEO of the North American unit, will step into the role of group deputy CEO, CEO Americas and executive vice president of dairy, plant-based and global sales. He will head the company’s efforts in North and Latin America, in addition to global commercial leadership.

Juergen Esser, presently the chief financial, technology and data officer, has been promoted to group deputy CEO of finance, technology and data.

“The appointment of three group deputy CEOs with proven expertise and leadership will enable us to further enhance our excellence in execution and better elevate our capabilities and category expertise across the company,” said Antoine de Saint-Affrique, CEO of Danone. “This new leadership set-up will lead to faster and better decision-making, greater speed of execution and better connectivity in the path toward sustainable and profitable growth.”

The group deputy CEOs will be responsible for driving the company’s four-pillar “Renew Danone” plan, which includes restoring the company’s competitiveness in core categories and geographies; undergoing selective expansion efforts; actively seeking future growth avenues; and actively rotating Danone’s portfolio.

Nigyar Makhmudova, executive vice president and chief growth officer, and Floris Wesseling, president of the Europe Zone division, have departed from the company. Pablo Perversi will replace Mr. Wesseling in the Europe Zone role, reporting to Ms. Penchienati-Bosetta.