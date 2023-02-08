TORONTO — Post Foods Canada is launching Post Tim Hortons Apple Fritter Flavored Cereal in partnership with the Canada-based restaurant chain. Shaped as miniature versions of Tim Hortons’ apple fritter donuts, the cereal is naturally flavored with apple and cinnamon.

“We know how much Canadians love Tim Hortons Apple Fritters, which is why we’re so excited to bring the classic flavor of this incredible donut to cereal bowls across the country,” said Mazen Sous, senior director of marketing, Post Foods Canada. “It’s crunchy and you can taste the notes of apple and cinnamon. It makes for an amazing part of your breakfast, or a perfect snack at any time of the day.”

The cereal is Tim Hortons’ second collaboration with Post, joining the Post Timbits birthday cake and chocolate glazed cereals that were launched in 2021. Post Tim Hortons Apple Fritter Cereal is available for purchase now at select retailers across Canada.