EAST HANOVER, NJ. — Mondelez International, Inc.’s Oreo brand is expanding its frozen treat portfolio with the permanent addition of Mint Oreo ice cream. The frozen treat features a mint ice cream base blended with pieces of Oreo cookies.

Oreo first introduced its Oreo Frozen Treats line last year with the launch of Oreo ice cream, Oreo ice cream cones, Oreo ice cream sandwiches and Oreo ice cream bars. Although Oreo had partnered with frozen novelty brands in the past, the company did not have its own branded frozen treat line until this launch.

“Last year, with the launch of Oreo Frozen Treats, we were delighted to offer a new way to enjoy the iconic taste of Oreo cookies,” said Sydney Kranzmann, senior brand manager, Oreo US. “Fans loved the frozen take on the cookie they know and love and now, with the launch of Oreo Mint Frozen Treats, we have an opportunity to playfully reinvent ways for our loyal fans to enjoy one of their favorite Oreo cookie flavors.”

Mint Oreo ice cream will be available at retailers nationwide beginning this month for the suggested retail price of $6.99 per 48-oz carton.