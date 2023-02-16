BIBERACH, GERMANY – Patrick McGady has been promoted to president of Handtmann USA, effective April 1. He will succeed Tom Kittle, who led the company for over 14 years and will retire from his position on March 31.

During more than 18 years at Handtmann, Mr. McGady has worked in various roles, including senior sales and marketing, gaining experience in inside and field sales, sales management, corporate management and international marketing.

Most recently, as vice president of sales and marketing, Mr. McGady saw the expansion of Handtmann from a meat-focused company to other processing sectors, including bakery, pet food, alternative proteins and dairy.

“Under the leadership of Tom Kittle, Handtmann Inc. has grown to become an integral part of our global success over the past 14.5 years, while its role as a key player in the food processing industry of North America was further strengthened,” said Harald Suchanka, chief executive officer of Handtmann Filling & Portioning Systems (F&P). “I wish to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Tom for his outstanding achievements and best wishes for a well-deserved retirement. Patrick has been working closely with Tom to build on our Handtmann performance culture that is so important to the success of our customers. He possesses deep market knowledge, respected senior management skills, and a clear strategic vision for the continued growth and success of Handtmann Inc.”

He continued, “Patrick’s appointment concludes an extensive selection process. He understands our corporate values, has driven our vision, and brings bold leadership skills that make him the perfect senior executive to succeed Tom and grow our global Handtmann business in the US.”

The company noted that the 5th Handtmann generation took over the family business recently and it was important to offer development opportunities to top performers. Handtmann also added that the USA is a key market with goals for the future being ambitious, making Mr. McGady an important hire to ensure continuity in the continued success of Handtmann.